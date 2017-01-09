Montgomery returned to Sunday's 38-13 win over the Giants after exiting with an apparent injury, according to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Montgomery was down on the ground after a play in which he was lined up as a wide receiver, but he was able to return to the field just a handful of plays later and ended with more scrimmage yards than any other Packers backfield player. He has become a crucial part of a backfield rotation of sorts and seems likely to participate in next week's matchup against the Cowboys, although no official word on his ailment has yet been issued.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola