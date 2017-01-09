Montgomery returned to Sunday's 38-13 win over the Giants after exiting with an apparent injury, according to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Montgomery was down on the ground after a play in which he was lined up as a wide receiver, but he was able to return to the field just a handful of plays later and ended with more scrimmage yards than any other Packers backfield player. He has become a crucial part of a backfield rotation of sorts and seems likely to participate in next week's matchup against the Cowboys, although no official word on his ailment has yet been issued.