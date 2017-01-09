According to Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Montgomery (undisclosed) is anticipated to be healthy enough to play this Sunday against the Cowboys, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports.

Montgomery was sidelined during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Giants due to an undisclosed issue, but in ultimately returning to the contest, he calmed concern over any ailment. McCarthy further downplayed Montgomery's situation during his Monday press conference, saying the receiver-turned-tailback should be fine ahead of Sunday's divisional round tilt. While that's certainly good news for the Packers, it'll still be interesting to see whether Montgomery appears on the team's injury report at all this week.