Montgomery injured his ribs during Sunday's NFC championship game against the Falcons, NFL.com reports.

Montgomery went down in the first half with an unspecified injury to his ribs and did not return, finishing the game with 17 rushing yards across three totes. Christine Michael took over as the lead back in his absence. However, considering that the Packers' season now in the books, Montgomery enters the offseason as the presumed favorite for starting duties in 2017, as teammate Eddie Lacy (ankle) is set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.