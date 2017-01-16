Montgomery gained 47 yards and scored two touchdowns on 11 rushes and secured six of seven targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 34-31 divisional-round win over the Cowboys.

Montgomery wasn't leaned on as much in the running game as the Packers had hinted he might be during the week, but he proved to be very effective when he did carry the ball. The versatile second-year pro notched a pair of short touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Packers what was a commanding 21-3 lead at the time. He was also a dependable option for Aaron Rodgers in the short passing game, moving the chains on more than one occasion and catching all but one of the seven looks he received.