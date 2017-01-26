Head coach Mike McCarthy stated Thursday that Montgomery (ribs) will remain a running back moving forward, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Although the Packers considered moving Montgomery to running back in the preseason -- if McCarthy is to be believed -- the move wasn't implemented until the need arose in Week 7. By that point in the season, Eddie Lacy was carrying the ankle injury that would bring his campaign to a close, while James Starks was recovering from surgery on a torn meniscus. As the year wore on, Montgomery was a hybrid threat, earning double-digit touches in six of his final 13 appearances (including postseason). Both rushing and pass catching will characterize his role in 2017, but the nominal ground threat is to be determined due to the impending unrestricted free agency of Lacy.