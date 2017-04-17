Norwell signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Monday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.

Norwell has been a starter for Carolina since the latter half of his rookie season in 2014, and he started all 32 games over the course of the past two years. He'll figure to remain in his role as the team's starting left guard in 2017.

