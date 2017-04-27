Lee (hamstring) is fully recovered from his 2016 season-ending hamstring injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Lee pulled his hamstring in mid November and was placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter. He instantly slots back in as the Panthers' top punter now that he's back to full strength.

