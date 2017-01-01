Panthers' Cam Newton: Active in Week 17

Newton (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday at Tampa Bay, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Newton more or less cleared the air regarding his Week 17 availability with a full session Friday, after which backup QB Derek Anderson was ruled out for the regular season finale due to an illness. With Newton under center Sunday, he'll be attempting to avoid a completion percentage below 50 percent for the sixth time in the past seven games.

