Panthers' Cam Newton: Begins throwing again
Newton threw Monday for the first time since having offseason shoulder surgery, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Newton tossed 45 passes in total, throwing to Carolina's head athletic trainer from three different positions. The session took place in the Panthers' locker room, an indication that Newton will proceed carefully in his recovery from the shoulder issue before taking the field again. Following surgery on his partially torn right rotator cuff in late March, the quarterback said he's yet to regain his full range of motion, but Newton admitted it felt good to finally be able to throw again. In order to shake some of the stiffness in his arm, Newton is scheduled to continue one-on-one throwing sessions for the next four weeks, and if all goes according to plan, he'll be cleared to throw to teammates the day the Panthers open training camp on July 26.
