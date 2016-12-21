Panthers' Cam Newton: Doesn't throw Wednesday

Newton wasn't allowed to throw at Wednesday's practice, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Last week, Newton delayed throwing until Friday due to a right shoulder concern, which helped him reach 300 passing yards Monday for the first time since Week 6. If management of the shoulder is again prescribed in advance of Saturday's game against the Falcons, he's an unlikely candidate to log more than a limited practice this week. Expect clarification on Wednesday's activity level to be released in the near future.