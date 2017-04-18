Panthers' Cam Newton: Facing throwing restrictions throughout OTAs

Newton (shoulder) will be restricted from throwing throughout OTAs, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Newton underwent surgery on March 30 to repair a partially-torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder. Despite this team-imposed ban on him throwing any footballs for the time being, Newton will still be allowed to participate in the Panthers' strength and conditioning program, which began Monday and lasts approximately two weeks. OTAs then continue on through June 9 with minicamp commencing June 13. If Newton isn't cleared to resume throwing by then, he'll likely be forced to wait until late July for the start of training camp to test out his surgically-repaired throwing arm.

