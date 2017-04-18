Panthers' Cam Newton: Facing throwing restrictions throughout OTAs
Newton (shoulder) will be restricted from throwing throughout OTAs, ESPN's David Newton reports.
Newton underwent surgery on March 30 to repair a partially-torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder. Despite this team-imposed ban on him throwing any footballs for the time being, Newton will still be allowed to participate in the Panthers' strength and conditioning program, which began Monday and lasts approximately two weeks. OTAs then continue on through June 9 with minicamp commencing June 13. If Newton isn't cleared to resume throwing by then, he'll likely be forced to wait until late July for the start of training camp to test out his surgically-repaired throwing arm.
More News
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Undergoes shoulder surgery Thursday•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Expected to be ready by Week 1•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Scheduled for shoulder surgery•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Shoulder surgery on tap•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Rushing role to be restricted•
-
Panthers' Cam Newton: Will not undergo surgery•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...
-
Saints have plan to replace Cooks
The Saints are losing a top playmaker in Brandin Cooks, who was traded to the Patriots. But...