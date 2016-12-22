Panthers' Cam Newton: Full practice Thursday

Newton (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Newton progressed from no throws and a limited designation at Wednesday's session to an uninhibited showing one day later, putting him in the driver's seat to active status for Saturday's game. He's also expected to have old reliable Greg Olsen (elbow) at his disposal, despite a lack of practice to date this week, which could reap rewards against a Falcons defense that has allowed the second-most touchdown throws (28) to quarterbacks this season.