Panthers' Cam Newton: Goes for 300 yards and two scores
Newton completed 21 of 37 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's win over the Redskins.
Newton entered the game as questionable due to a shoulder problem, and although he was seen grimacing on occasion during the contest, his 300 yards through the air marked his third-best total of this season. Newton also enjoyed his fourth multi-touchdown passing performance and did not commit a turnover Monday. While his shoulder injury was likely the reason he only rushed three times, recording no yardage on the ground, Newton's aerial prowess still made for a strong Week 15 showing.