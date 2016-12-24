Panthers' Cam Newton: Held below 200 passing yards for sixth time

Newton completed 18 of 43 passes for 198 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing eight times for 36 yards in Saturday's 33-16 loss to the Falcons.

Newton was kept out of the end zone in the first half, but finally broke through with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin on the final play of the third quarter. In yet another disappointing performance, the 2015 NFL MVP failed to reach 200 passing yards for the sixth time in 14 appearances. Newton's also on pace to finish with fewer than 500 rushing yards for the first time in his career, as he sits at just 353 heading into the season finale.