Panthers' Cam Newton: In line to play Sunday

Head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that Newton (shoulder) is in line to play Sunday at Tampa Bay, the Panthers' official site reports.

Limited in both official practices to date this week, Newton's availability for Sunday's game hasn't been in question, despite the Panthers having no ability to escape the basement of the NFC South with a victory. On the heels of a dour six-game stretch in which he's failed to complete at least 50 percent of his passes five times, he'll look to wrap a forgettable season on a high note against the Buccaneers' 23rd-ranked pass defense.