Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited practice Wednesday

Newton (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

After he was held out of throwing drills to begin Week 16 preparations, Newton's listing was a best-case scenario as he manages a lingering right shoulder injury. If he mimics his regimen from last week, he should progress to tosses in practice either Thursday or Friday. In the end, though, his availability for Saturday's contest against the Falcons isn't in peril.