Panthers' Cam Newton: Limited Wednesday

Newton (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Newton's practice reps have been capped over the last three weeks due to a right shoulder injury, but his accuracy has been suspect for some time. Over the last six games, he's been held below 50 percent passing on five occasions, compiling a completion percentage of 45.3 during that stretch. There's been no indication that the Panthers will hold Newton back Sunday in Tampa Bay, but his practice participation will continue to shed light on his health.