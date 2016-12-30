Panthers' Cam Newton: Officially listed as questionable
Newton (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Newton was limited prior to putting together a full practice Friday, but as coach Ron Rivera suggested earlier in the week, that involvement should be enough to allow him to play as usual Sunday. His status will still need to be confirmed, of course, but with backup Derek Anderson (illness) already ruled out, the Panthers would be forced to play Joe Webb at quarterback if Newton is unexpectedly unavailable.
