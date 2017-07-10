Panthers' Cam Newton: Protection at a premium this season

According to coach Ron Rivera, Newton (shoulder) will have his rushing opportunities carefully managed by the Panthers this season, Sirius XM NFL Radio reports.

Newton underwent surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder, and although he's on track to be cleared to throw to teammates when the Panthers open training camp, the team will understandably want to restrict his exposure to hits this season. As part of that initiative, Carolina overhauled its group of playmakers this offseason, most notably adding running back Christian McCaffrey and utility wideout Curtis Samuel with its first two draft picks. Along with being judicious in how Newton is used in the running game, the Panthers aim to protect him through passing plays designed to get the ball out of his hands early. Combined, those considerations will hopefully enable the still-recovering Newton to withstand the rigors of the upcoming campaign.