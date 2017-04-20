Panthers' Cam Newton: Remains on track for training camp
Newton (shoulder) likely won't be allowed to start throwing until late June, but he's still on track to be cleared for the beginning of training camp a month later, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official website reports.
Still only three weeks removed from March 30 surgery to repair a partially-torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder, Newton is on a cardio-heavy plan for the start of the Panthers' voluntary offseason program. He'll likely focus on the mental aspect of his game and endurance conditioning for the next couple months, before eventually easing into a more comprehensive routine that includes throwing and a regular weightlifting program. Newton's supporting cast looks similar to last season's, albeit with Charles Johnson and Russell Shepard replacing Ted Ginn (Saints) in the receiving corps, and left tackle Matt Kalil joining his older brother Ryan on the offensive line. The Panthers could still add more help, potentially using an early-round pick (or two) on a running back and/or wide receiver.
