Panthers' Cam Newton: Resting shoulder again Wednesday

Newton (shoulder) didn't throw during team drills at Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Newton has experienced a spell of fatigue and soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder since the start of training camp. The limitations on his activity level in practice have extended through Wednesday as the Panthers remain cautious with their starting quarterback during the early stages of camp. Derek Anderson figures to continue handling first-team reps in the meantime.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories