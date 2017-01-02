Panthers' Cam Newton: Tosses three interceptions in Week 17 loss

Newton (shoulder) completed 18 of 32 passes for 237 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bucs. He also gained six yards on three rushes.

In a strangely fitting way, Newton ended a highly disappointing season from both an individual and team perspective with another sub-par performance. He was victimized by Brent Grimes for a pick-six, and safety Keith Tandy also swiped another two of his passes. It was notably Newton's second straight multi-interception game, and third overall in 2016. Newton finishes the season with a mediocre 19:14 TD:INT ratio and just 359 rushing yards, easily a career low.