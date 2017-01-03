Panthers' Cam Newton: Will not undergo surgery
Newton will not undergo surgery on his shoulder this offseason.
Newton has been bothered by his shoulder for the past handful of weeks, leaving him as a limited participant in practice most days. The reigning MVP will just need to rest the shoulder over the next few months and should be cleared to participate in offseason workouts.
