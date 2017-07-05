Panthers' Cameron Artis-Payne: Facing uphill battle to make team
Artis-Payne is on the roster bubble, USA Today's Lucas Ewing reports.
A 2015 fifth-round selection, Artis-Payne has taken 81 carries for 327 yards (4.0 average) and three touchdowns in 10 career games, adding only six receptions and logging just 14 snaps on special teams. He may get a shot to push Fozzy Whittaker for the No. 3 job, but Whittaker has an advantage due to his pass-catching chops, special teams contributions and two-year, $2.5 million contract. Even if Artis-Payne were to make the team, he'd have a tough time getting touches in a backfield led by Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey.
