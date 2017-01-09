Artis-Payne rushed 36 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching his lone target for 11 yards in just three games played this season.

Artis-Payne, Carolina's 2015 fifth-round pick, was a healthy scratch for the vast majority of this season despite doing fairly well in his limited action. Coach Ron Rivera indicated that Artis-Payne's similar skill set to starting tailback Jonathan Stewart makes him somewhat redundant when all the Panthers running backs are healthy. As a result, Fozzy Whittaker was preferred as a change-of-pace option behind Stewart, with fullback Mike Tolbert and quarterback Cam Newton also factoring into ball-carrying duties. While Stewart being sidelined allowed Artis-Payne to rush 18 times for 85 yards and two scores in Week 5, the latter's fantasy stock remains untouchable until he consistently earns active status.

