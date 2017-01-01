Artis-Payne is inactive for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

As is tradition when Jonathan Stewart is healthy, Artis-Payne won't be available to the Panthers' backfield for the 11th straight contest. Stewart was hindered by a foot injury in practice during Week 17 prep, though, so Fozzy Whittaker (rather than Artis-Payne) could spell the starter at some point during the game.