Alecxih ended the 2016 season on injured reserve.

Alecxih had surgery to repair significant damage to his left knee in August, Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports. Alecxih has been in training camp with several teams over the course of the past five years but has never managed to make a regular season roster. He'll be hoping to finally catch on with the Panthers as a depth lineman and special teams player in 2017.