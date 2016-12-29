Byrd was promoted to the active roster Thursday.

After placing Devin Funchess (knee) on injured reserve, the Panthers brought in Byrd as an emergency depth replacement for Week 17's tilt with the Buccaneers. Byrd was an inactive through the first five weeks of the season, but then spent the rest of the season on the Panthers' practice squad. Look for him to play a limited role Sunday as he'll compete for reps behind Philly Brown and Brenton Bersin.