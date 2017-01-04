Panthers' Darrel Young: Signs future contract
Young signed a reserve/future contract with the Panthers on Wednesday.
Young spent training camp with the Bears last season but failed to receive a spot on the 53-man roster. Previously he spent six seasons with the Redskins, scoring 13 touchdowns over that span. He'll now compete with Mike Tolbert and Devon Johnson throughout the offseason in the hopes of furthering his NFL career.
