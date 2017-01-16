Worley finished this season with 88 tackles (63 solo), one interception and one sack in 16 games played.

Worley quickly became a starter after being drafted in the third round and fared relatively well as his first professional season unfolded. The West Virginia product finished fourth on the Panthers in tackles and was credited with nine pass deflections, which was second-best on the team. With a season under his belt, Worley will look to build on that success in 2017.