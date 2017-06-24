Marlowe (hamstring) participated in the entirety of the Panthers' OTAs, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports. "This is the first time I actually put on a helmet since September," Marlowe said. "But adversity can be key -- you just have to bounce back and keep pushing. I'm so happy to be out here healthy and performing on the field."

Marlowe spent nearly his entire rookie season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, but he now appears to be back to 100 percent. The second-year James Madison product picked off a few passes in front of reporters during OTAs and seems to be making a strong case for the No. 2 strong safety job behind Kurt Coleman.