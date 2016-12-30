Panthers' Derek Anderson: Ruled out Week 17
Anderson (illness) has been ruled out of Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.
Anderson was out sick all week. In his absence, Joe Webb will inherit backup duties behind starting quarterback Cam Newton (right shoulder), who's officially listed as questionable to play.
