Anderson completed 36 of 53 passes for 453 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions in five games played, including two starts, this season.

Anderson played extensively in two games this season, beginning in Week 4 against the Falcons after Cam Newton was knocked out with a concussion, and then by starting with Newton sidelined the following game. Unlike when Anderson successfully filled in for Newton last season, he threw two interceptions in both of those games this term, and then threw a pick on his lone attempt after starting Carolina's Week 13 loss to the Seahawks, when Newton was benched for the first series of the game due to a dress code violation. Despite those mistakes, the 33-year-old is generally viewed as one of the more reliable backups in the league, which figures to remain his role as he enters the final year of his current contract with the Panthers in 2017.