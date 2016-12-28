Funchess (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Funchess remains bothered by a knee issue stemming from Week 16's loss to the Falcons, and his status for Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers is still up in the air. With the Panthers well out of playoff contention, the team may elect not to risk his long-term health, potentially opening the door for Philly Brown to see additional targets behind Kelvin Benjamin and Ted Ginn.