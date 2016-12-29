The Panthers placed Funchess (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.

An unlikely candidate to suit up in the season finale due to a knee injury suffered in Week 16, Funchess has been ruled out for the campaign in order to open a spot on the 53-man roster for fellow wideout Damiere Byrd. Funchess didn't fare as well in his second year as he did in his first, hauling in only 23 of 58 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Depending on how the Panthers proceed with free agency and the draft in the offseason, he could be the No. 3 receiving threat behind Greg Olsen and Kelvin Benjamin in 2017.