Funchess (knee) is a long shot to play this Sunday against the Buccaneers according to head coach Ron Rivera, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Funchess has not practiced this week and it seems increasingly likely that he'll spend the season-finale on the sideline. Look for more updates to come throughout the week, with Philly Brown and Brenton Bersin likely to see expanded reps in Funchess' absence.