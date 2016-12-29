Updating a previous note, Funchess (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Funchess will end his season a week early, recording 23 receptions for 371 yards and four touches through 15 games this year. The Panthers promoted Damiere Byrd from the practice squad to replace the second-year wideout on the depth chart, although Philly Brown will likely be the beneficiary of reps Sunday.

