Funchess (knee) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Falcons.

The second-year wide receiver has gone back to the Panthers' locker room for further evaluation on his injured knee. If he's unable to return, Kelvin Benjamin and Ted Ginn figure to see the bulk of the targets on the outside for the Panthers.

