Panthers' Devin Funchess: Questionable to return Saturday
Funchess (knee) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Falcons.
The second-year wide receiver has gone back to the Panthers' locker room for further evaluation on his injured knee. If he's unable to return, Kelvin Benjamin and Ted Ginn figure to see the bulk of the targets on the outside for the Panthers.
More News
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Scores in Sunday's win•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Two grabs in Seattle•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Catches two passes•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Records 32 receiving yards versus Saints•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Finds end zone Sunday•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: One catch Sunday•