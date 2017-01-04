Funchess (knee) caught 23 passes (on 59 targets) for 371 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games played this season.

Funchess was the subject of considerable preseason hype, but his sophomore campaign fell flat across all categories. With fellow big-bodied wideout Kelvin Benjamin returning from last season's knee injury, Funchess was deemed redundant in a low-volume, low-efficiency Panthers passing game that featured Benjamin and tight end Greg Olsen most often. In fact, Funchess was on the field for under half of Carolina's offensive plays, and he missed the team's final regular season game due to a knee problem of his own. While his four receiving touchdowns trailed only Benjamin among his teammates, Funchess failed to top three catches and/or 56 yards in a single game this season. Although veteran slot receiver Ted Ginn's upcoming free agency gives Funchess a potential path to more looks, it'll be hard not to second-guess any inflated expectations that may surround him ahead of next season.