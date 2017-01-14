Panthers' Dezmen Southward: Signed to future contract with Panthers
Southward has been signed to a future contract by the Panthers, Bryan Strickland of Panthers.com reports.
Southward ended the 2016 season as a member of Carolina's practice squad, and the former third-rounder will have a shot at making the active roster throughout the upcoming offseason.
More News
-
Panthers' Dezmen Southward: Signed to Panthers practice squad•
-
Dezmen Southward: Released from Colts' IR with injury settlement•
-
Colts' Dezmen Southward: Lost for season•
-
Report: Falcons' Dezmen Southward undergoes knee surgery•
-
Quinn: Falcons will move Prince Shembo back to OLB•
-
Falcons S Dezmen Southward undergoes wrist surgery•