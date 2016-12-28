Southward (undisclosed) was signed to the Panthers' practice squad Wednesday.

The young safety went through training camp with the Colts in August, but a knee injury landed him on IR and ultimately led to him being released with an injury settlement. He hadn't latched on with any other team this season until the Panthers added him to round out their practice squad after adding a pair of players to the active roster Tuesday.

