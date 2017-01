Dickson caught 10 passes (on 19 targets) for 134 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played this season.

Dickson has yet to top 17 receptions in any of his three seasons in Carolina, where he's served as Pro-Bowler Greg Olsen's backup at tight end since joining from the Ravens. With another year left on his contract with the Panthers, Dickson figures to occupy the same role next season, keeping his fantasy value severely restricted.