Whittaker finished this season with 57 rushes for 265 yards and 25 receptions (on 33 targets) for 226 yards over 16 games. He also returned 12 kickoffs for 275 yards.

Whittaker enjoyed an early-season spike in his fantasy value after starting running back Jonathan Stewart suffered a Week 2 ankle injury. With Stewart sidelined until Week 6, Whittaker impressively gained 186 yards on 32 rushes and caught 19 passes for 164 yards through his first five outings. However, once Stewart returned to his usual workhorse role, few touches were left for Whittaker, as evidenced by his year-end totals. Despite his failure to find the end zone, the 2016 campaign was still clearly Whittaker's best as a pro, which should help him as he becomes a free agent this offseason. While that situation leaves some uncertainty around his fantasy stock, it's likely to continue to reflect that of a veteran change-of-pace tailback wherever he lands prior to next season.