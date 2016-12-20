Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Gains 28 yards
Whittaker rushed three times for three yards and caught his lone target for 25 yards in Monday's 26-15 win over the Redskins.
Whittaker's 28 scrimmage yards marked his most since Week 5, but considering he's yet to get more than four touches in a game since then, his fantasy stock remains really restricted.
