Whittaker rushed three times for three yards and caught his lone target for 25 yards in Monday's 26-15 win over the Redskins.

Whittaker's 28 scrimmage yards marked his most since Week 5, but considering he's yet to get more than four touches in a game since then, his fantasy stock remains really restricted.

