Whittaker may have a hard time getting touches behind Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey, Max Henson of Panthers.com reports.

Whittaker enjoyed the best season of his four-year career in 2016, taking 57 carries for 265 yards (4.6 average) and catching 25 of 33 targets for 226 yards, albeit without any touchdowns and no gains of more than 25 yards. The offseason departure of Mike Tolbert might have opened up a bit more work for the fifth-year back, but the Panthers then used the No. 9 overall pick on McCaffrey, who figures to dominate passing downs while also eating into some of Stewart's rushing workload. Whittaker's new two-year contract and ability to contribute on special teams give him the inside track to the No. 3 running back job, but he probably needs Stewart or McCaffrey to suffer an injury if he's going to have a significant role on offense.