Whittaker rushed three times for 30 yards and caught his lone target for 14 yards in the Panthers' Week 16 loss to the Falcons.

Whittaker's yardage total was his most since Week 5, and he's now been handed three carries in three straight games. While that low usage doesn't inspire much confidence in his fantasy stock, Saturday's performance at least brought Whittaker's season average to 4.8 yards per carry.