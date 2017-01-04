Gano converted 30 of his 38 field-goal attempts and 31 of his 34 extra-point tries en route to 121 total points in 16 games this season.

Gano finished second in the league in scoring thanks to a wildly productive Panthers offense last season, but he took a step back as Carolina regressed this year. Although he matched the second-best point total of his career, posting six double-digit outings along the way, Gano missed some important kicks early in the season and made just one of his four field goals in Week 17. Additionally, despite having 25 fewer attempts, Gano missed the same amount of extra points (three) as last season, showing further inconsistency. Overall, he finished 16th in scoring, making him an average performer at his position.