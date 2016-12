Gano made four of five field goals and both extra points en route to 14 points during Monday's 26-15 win against the Redskins.

Gano broke a bone in the heel of his plant foot last week, but he still managed to convert from 35, 23, 23 and 41 yards on his respective field goals Monday. The veteran has now totaled 14 points in back-to-back contests heading into Saturday's game in Chicago.