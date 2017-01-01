Panthers' Greg Olsen: Available in Week 17

Olsen (elbow) is active for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen has only participated in one practice both of the past two weeks, but uncapped showings on back-to-back Fridays paved the way for game action in Weeks 16 and 17. Already having accomplished a feat achieved by no other tight end in NFL history -- 1,000-plus receiving yards in three consecutive seasons -- he sits only 54 yards short of his career-high 1,104 yards from the 2015 campaign.