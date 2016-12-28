Panthers' Greg Olsen: DNP on Wednesday
Olsen (elbow) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Last week, Olsen followed a DNP/DNP/full practice regimen, which he seems poised to replicate in advance of the regular season finale. Nevertheless, his status will be viewed with a watchful eye as the week proceeds.
